Child falls from window in Pottstown

Officials say a child fell from a window in Pottstown Wednesday night.

It happened on the 100 block of N. Evans Street around 7 p.m.

According to officials, the child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. No word on the child's condition at this time.

