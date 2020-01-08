Child falls from window in Pottstown
article
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Officials say a child fell from a window in Pottstown Wednesday night.
It happened on the 100 block of N. Evans Street around 7 p.m.
According to officials, the child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. No word on the child's condition at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
