Child on scooter struck by dirt bike rider in Chester County hit-and-run: police

Police are looking for a dirt bike rider they say struck a 13-year-old riding a scooter, then fled the scene in Chester County.

What we know:

A 13-year-old was left injured after being hit by a dirt bike on South Fourth Street in Oxford this past weekend.

Police say the dirt bike rider rode off, leaving the child behind.

They were last seen fleeing on Market Street.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the extent of the 13-year-old's injuries.

A description of the suspect is also not known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.