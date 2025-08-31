Child spotted walking on Monorail at Hershey Park rescued by guest

article

The Brief A boy was rescued after walking on the tracks of the Monorail at Hershey Park this weekend. Video shows a guest rescue the boy as a nervous crowd stood below. He was reunited with his family, and was unharmed.



Terrifying moments at Hersey Park this weekend when a young boy was seen walking along the tracks of an elevated monorail.

What we know:

Hershey Park says crews were searching for the child after he was separated from his parents and reported missing just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

During the search, the child entered a station for the closed monorail, then started walking along the track.

The child was safely reunited with his family just before 5:30 p.m. after a guest helped guide him to safety.

Video posted online shows the guest jumping onto the tracks and grabbing the boy in his arms as the concerned crowd started to cheer.

Park officials say the boy was not harmed.

What they're saying:

Hershey Park officials say the Monorail was secured and not in operation at the time of the incident.

"The ride was closed and safeguarded by a chained closure at the entrance and barricaded turnstiles at the platform," the park said in a statement.