Children’s gardening set recall issued in Pennsylvania due to possible lead exposure

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued an alert to parents and caregivers regarding the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall of Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Sets.

Officials say the paint on the hoe and rake within the gardening set contains lead levels that exceed the federal content ban.

"Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child," said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. "Parents and caregivers should not have to worry about their children’s toys making them sick. We want to get the recall message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Product recalls like this are another example of why all young children should be routinely screened for lead exposure."

Information from the Department of Health says that approximately 459,200 garden sets were sold in the U.S. from February 2024 through June 2024.

They were sold exclusively at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com for approximately $35.

The specific model number for the long hoe and rake in the Stanley Jr. Kids Wheelbarrow and 7-piece Garden Set is 1662178.

The wheelbarrow has a white label on the bottom labeled "Red Toolbox" and a manufacturing date of December 2023. The recalled hoe and rake have a yellow-painted long wooden handle with the words "Stanley Jr." painted in black. The hoe and rake are black-painted metal.

What to do if you’ve purchased the recalled set

Stop using the hoe and rake in the garden set, immediately.

Visit Red Toolbox’s recall website for information on obtaining a free replacement hoe and rake.

Consumers must fill out a form and upload photos of disposing of these items, as well as the white label on the bottom of the wheelbarrow showing the December 2023 manufacturing date.

Parents and caregivers of children who may have used the recalled garden set should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood lead test.

Costco is attempting to contact all known purchasers directly.

According to CDC recommendations, all young children should be tested for lead exposure at least once, and when elevated levels are detected, the tests should be repeated. Early identification of elevated lead levels can prevent the most serious effects so that all children can reach their full potential.

The Department maintains a toll-free lead information hotline (1-800-440-LEAD) to provide information about lead poisoning prevention, testing, follow-up, and local resources.

Lead information can also be found on the Department of Health’s website.

The Department of Health has shared a health alert notice to further communicate this recall among state and local public health agencies, health care providers, hospitals, and emergency management officials.