Man accused of crashing van, threatening neighbors shot by police in Bucks County

The Brief An armed man was shot and wounded by police after charging at an officer Saturday in Buckingham Township, police say. The suspect is accused of crashing into a parked car, then chasing concerned neighbors inside while shouting "politically and religiously charged statements." Investigators say the officer Tased the man as he was charging, but it had no effect.



Police in Buckingham Township shot and wounded an armed man who they say charged at an officer after crashing his vehicle into a parked car and threatening concerned neighbors.

The confrontation unfolded around 4 p.m. on Redfield Road when police responded to reports of an armed driver who was threatening neighbors.

Police say the suspect charged at a responding officer, who first deployed his Taser, and then fired a shot when it had no effect on the charging man.

No charges have been filed at this time, and police have withheld the identity of the officer or the suspect.

What we know:

Officers from the Buckingham Township Police Department were called to Redfield Road around 4 p.m. for reports of a "violent incident unfolding."

Investigators say the driver of a van was driving recklessly on the 4800 block of Redfield Road and crashed into a parked vehicle.

The driver is accused of chasing neighbors into their homes while armed with a weapon and shouting "politically and religiously charged statements."

Investigators say the armed man charged at a responding officer, who deployed his Taser with no effect.

That's when police say the officer fired at least one shot toward the man.

The suspect was given aid by police and taken to a nearby hospital where he remained on Sunday. Police say two weapons were recovered from the suspect.

Charges are expected to be filed upon his release, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared the identities of the suspect or the police officer involved in the shooting.

What's next:

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation, per county rules.