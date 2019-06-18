CHOP ranked No. 2 children's hospital in country

article

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is the second best children’s hospital in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report's annual list released Tuesday.

Boston Children’s Hospital nabbed the report’s top spot.

To create the pediatric rankings, U.S. News & World Report gathers key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers, evaluating patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing among other measures.

Each hospital’s score also takes into account surveys of more than 11,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

CHOP is also ranked highly for several pediatric specialties, as listed below: