Christmas decorations may have sparked Ridley Township house fire

Crews were on the scene of a massive fire in Ridley Township on Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

Officials said a mother, father and son were able to safely evacuate. Their dog, Bella, was unable to escape and did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though fire officials believe Christmas decorations may be to blame.

This is an ongoing investigation.

