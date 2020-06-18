Christopher Columbus statue in Trenton to be relocated following second instance of vandalism this year

article

A statue of Christopher Columbus located in New Jersey's capital was defaced overnight Wednesday, as monuments of controversial figures continue to be the target of vandalism and controversy.

The hands of the statue, located in Columbus Park in the Chambersburg section of the city, were splattered with red paint to signify the atrocities Columbus is accused of committing.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the statue will not be destroyed, but will be moved to a different part of town. No decision has been announced on where the statue will be relocated.

The Columbus statue has reportedly been defaced in a similar fashion twice before, including once this year.

Monuments to historical figures like Columbus has grown contentious in recent months. Philadelphia's statue to the 14the century explorer became the site of protests and counter-protests over the weekend, which resulted in arrests and one officer losing his job. Mayor Jim Kenney recently put a protective box around the statue as the city mulls the fate of the statue.

Elsewhere in the region dedication to Columbus has been removed. The statue in Farnham Park in Camden was taken down last week and a similar monument in Wilmington, Del. was also carted away.

