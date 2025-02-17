Chubby Chicks restaurant in Center City met with backlash; owner speaks out

The Brief Chubby Chicks, a new restaurant in Center City is facing backlash. The owner, Shakeira Turner, is speaking out about being bullied by unhappy neighbors.



Trouble has arisen for a newly opened Center City restaurant, with the business owner claiming she is being bullied by neighbors who simply aren't happy her business is there.

FOX 29's Alex George spoke with the owner about what has been happening.

What we know:

Chubby Chicks restaurant on Walnut Street just opened up two months ago, and in that time, they say they have found dead rodents left at their door, received complaints to their landlord, and heard comments that the business doesn’t belong in the "prestigious" neighborhood.

What they're saying:

"My life savings, my home, all of that is wrapped up into this business, so it's not just, 'Oh, if I have to go,' no, it would be devastating," said Shakeira Turner, the owner.

Chubby Chicks just opened at 1111 Walnut Street two months ago. It's a place where people come to eat brunch and celebrate.

"We do karaoke on the weekends on Saturdays and Sundays. It is so much fun. It is inclusive. You come here and be yourself, and that is what everything is about here," Turner said.

But since opening, Turner says things haven’t been great.

"We are basically not too welcomed here. I thought that we would be, and I thought maybe this would be a good addition to the street," she said.

She says the neighbors have made several complaints to the landlord, requiring her lawyer to get involved.

"They are saying that we are playing unusual music and that we are playing riffraff coming out of here, and that is just not true," Turner explained. "We are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week, and they were saying that we are playing music until 2 a.m. We are not even here. Even going as far as saying that one of us was on the roof of their building at 2 a.m., just putting in false claims to my landlord, which really stirred up some issues."

She says she has even had one-on-one confrontations.

"I even had someone tell me to my face, 'How did I get here? Did I use my drug dealer baby daddy money?' So it's hurtful. It's extremely hurtful," Turner said.

Since then, she says issues have continued, including stolen signs, food left at her back door, someone entering and flooding the basement multiple times, and leaving dead rodents at the storefront.

"Someone has left a rat three times in front of our building. After us getting them up, cleaning them up, thinking it was a fluke, it was every single day," she said.

A video detailing the situation at Chubby Chicks is gaining traction on social media, asking for the community to come and support the business.

"It’s unfortunate and it’s disheartening in the time we live in, so I just wanted to hold her close and show her that the community is here to support her," said Dr. Afia, a content creator.

What's next:

FOX 29 has reached out to the property manager and have not yet received a response.