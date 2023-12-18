Expand / Collapse search

Cyclist arrested in connection to knife attacks along Pennypack Trail: Philadelphia police

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Elias Diaz, 46, has been charged in connection with a series of machete attacks along a popular Philadelphia trail, authorities announced Monday. 

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in custody after a series of terrifying assaults unfolded on a popular trail in the Philadelphia area last month.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested and charged Sunday with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

The arrest is in connection to two attacks carried out by a knife-wielding cyclist along Pennypack Trail in Northeast Philadelphia.

Featured

Police investigating slashings carried out by knife-wielding cyclist along Pennypack Trail
article

Police investigating slashings carried out by knife-wielding cyclist along Pennypack Trail

Philadelphia police say two people were slashed by a cyclist wielding a large knife as they walked along Pennypack Trail late last month.

On November 22, a jogger told police they were slashed multiple times on the arms and hands by a cyclist with a machete.

Just two days later, police say a second victim was attacked by a cyclist with a large knife, sustaining lacerations to their arms and hands.

A third November incident was then reported to police earlier this month. A witness told police the cyclist became agitated and verbally abusive on November 25. They were able to escape unharmed.