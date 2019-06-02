Cinemark Theatres offering $1 kids movies all summer long
Kids (and parents) can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Cinemark Theatres.
The theater chain's "Summer Movie Clubhouse" promotion offers $1 movie tickets for select children's movies. A 10-week punch card can also be purchased that offers entry for 10 movies for just $5.
The promotion includes children's movies like the ones listed below:
- Despicable Me 3
- Peter Rabbit
- Dr. Suess' The Grinch
- How To Train Your Dragon
- Smallfoot
- Kung Fu Panda
- The LEGO Movie
- Spongebob Squarepants: Out of Water
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Hotel Transylvania 3
The movies will be shown between May 27 and September 8. Your local theatre's Summer Movie Clubhouse schedule, as well as a list of participating theatres, can be found here.