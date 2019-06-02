Expand / Collapse search

Cinemark Theatres offering $1 kids movies all summer long

By  FOX 35 staff
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kids (and parents) can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Cinemark Theatres.

The theater chain's "Summer Movie Clubhouse" promotion offers $1 movie tickets for select children's movies. A 10-week punch card can also be purchased that offers entry for 10 movies for just $5.

The promotion includes children's movies like the ones listed below:

  • Despicable Me 3
  • Peter Rabbit
  • Dr. Suess' The Grinch
  • How To Train Your Dragon
  • Smallfoot
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • The LEGO Movie
  • Spongebob Squarepants: Out of Water
  • Sherlock Gnomes
  • Hotel Transylvania 3

The movies will be shown between May 27 and September 8. Your local theatre's Summer Movie Clubhouse schedule, as well as a list of participating theatres, can be found here.

 