Cinemark Theatres offering $1 kids movies all summer long

Kids (and parents) can watch movies for just $1 this summer at Cinemark Theatres.

The theater chain's "Summer Movie Clubhouse" promotion offers $1 movie tickets for select children's movies. A 10-week punch card can also be purchased that offers entry for 10 movies for just $5.

The promotion includes children's movies like the ones listed below:

Despicable Me 3

Peter Rabbit

Dr. Suess' The Grinch

How To Train Your Dragon

Smallfoot

Kung Fu Panda

The LEGO Movie

Spongebob Squarepants: Out of Water

Sherlock Gnomes

Hotel Transylvania 3

The movies will be shown between May 27 and September 8. Your local theatre's Summer Movie Clubhouse schedule, as well as a list of participating theatres, can be found here.