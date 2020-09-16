City announces road closures to prevent tailgating at Lincoln Financial Field

article

The stands inside Lincoln Financial Field will be empty for the Eagles' home opener on Sunday and so will the surrounding parking lots, as city officials clamped down on tailgating to quell the spread of coronavirus.

Philadelphia on Wednesday announced a series of road closures throughout the sports complex to deter fans from tailgating the Eagles afternoon matchup against the Los Angelas Rams.

FULL COVERAGE: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

The area of 7th to Broad and Packer to I-95 will be blocked to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The following will also be in effect:

S. 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison Ave. to Terminal Ave.)

Pattison Ave. closed to traffic both ways (S. Broad Street to S. 7th Street)

S. 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street a.k.a. “Phillies Way”)

S. Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Ave. to Pattison Ave.)

The city is also not allowing fans to set up shop across the street at FDR Park. Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Philadelphia Police Department will increase patrols of the park on Eagles game days. These closures will be in effect for all Eagles games until further notice, according to officials.

Advertisement

Xfinity Live! employees and patrons will be allowed to access closed roads, but "should be prepared to present their tickets/ID to police" upon arrival.

“For the safety of our residents and due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted until further notice,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely, and we encourage fans to watch at home with family."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!