City of Foodie Love: South Philadelphia chef Christina Martinez wins big at James Beard Awards

Philadelphia has proved to be a city for foodies, yet again!

The city is now officially home to one of the top chefs in America - Christina Martinez.

Martinez, co-owner and chef of South Philadelphia's Barbacoa, won the James Beard Award for best chef in the mid-Atlantic region for 2022. She was nominated for the same category in 2019 and 2020.

She's bringing the victory home to Philadelphia after beating out some friendly competition in Chicago Monday night. Philadelphia's Jesse Ito of Royal Izakaya and Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon of Kalaya Thai Kitchen were also nominated for the same award.

Barbacoa lovers beware, the 9th street Mexican food restaurant is about to become even more popular!