Case of Pennsylvania teen executed for murder back in court nearly 100 years later

It's been nearly 100 years since his execution, but the family of one Pennsylvania boy are still maintaining his innocence.

Alexander McClay Williams was a 16-year-old student at Glen Mills School in Delaware County when he was accused of murdering 33-year-old Vida Robare.

Robare, a "house matron" at the school, was stabbed 47 times with an ice pick in a case that made headlines across the country.

Williams, who was doing chores unsupervised at the time of the murder, confessed to the crime three times without an attorney or parent present, according to reports. He was arrested on October 10, 1930, and executed 243 days later on June 8, 1931.

To this day, Williams remains the youngest person executed in Pennsylvania.

"I feel like the state of Pennsylvania murdered him," said Williams' niece Osceola Purdue.

It is believed that the teen was wrongly accused and coerced to confess; and now the case heads back to court with new details that could clear his name.

"This guilty verdict was decided before the case even began," said Sam Lemon, the great-grandson of Williams' trial attorney.

Lemon has uncovered new evidence in the 100-year-old case, including Robare's death certificate naming Williams as the killer days before he was even arrested.

A bloody hand print was also discovered on the wall, but Williams reportedly never had a speck of blood on him that day.

MORE HEADLINES:

Lemon believes Robare's ex-husband was most likely the murderer, because he was the last person to see her alive and the first to find her body.

Teresa Smither, the ex-husband's niece, says her ancestor "got away with murder." She is expected to testify that her uncle was responsible for the murder, not Williams.

"I feel like the best way to move forward as a family is to correct the past," Smither said.

Attorneys were able to have Williams' record expunged a few years ago, but now his family wants the conviction overturned.

Lemon and Purdue will appear in court Monday alongside Williams' only living sibling Susie Carter.

"I always thought he didn't do it," Carter said. "If it was your brother, what would you want? It's gone on too long."