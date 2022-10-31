Expand / Collapse search

City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Suspect wanted in connection with Frankford homicide from February, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Frankford.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. 

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. 

A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Police released surveillance video, which appears to show the suspect hiding behind a wall before ambushing the victim, fatally shooting him.

Authorities say at the time of the shooting, the suspect was using a stolen white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with the Pennsylvania license plate LRE-4039. 

The stolen vehicle was recovered weeks later, on March 8, in the 500 block of N. 7th Street, according to police. 

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. 

Anyone with information is urged to leave a tip with the police by calling 215-686-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip online. 