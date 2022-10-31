City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22.

A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police released surveillance video, which appears to show the suspect hiding behind a wall before ambushing the victim, fatally shooting him.

Authorities say at the time of the shooting, the suspect was using a stolen white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with the Pennsylvania license plate LRE-4039.

The stolen vehicle was recovered weeks later, on March 8, in the 500 block of N. 7th Street, according to police.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to leave a tip with the police by calling 215-686-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.