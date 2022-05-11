Expand / Collapse search

Claim your winnings! $3 million scratch-off sold at Philadelphia Acme

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:11AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Hump Day just became "Luck Day" for one lottery winner in Philadelphia.

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was recently sold at an Acme in Philadelphia.

The Acme is located on Snyder Avenue, and will receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner earned the top prize after playing My Three Million - a $30 scratch-off game.

MORE HEADLINES:

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which is posted at palottery.com. 

Winners are instructed to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.