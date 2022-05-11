Claim your winnings! $3 million scratch-off sold at Philadelphia Acme

article

Hump Day just became "Luck Day" for one lottery winner in Philadelphia.

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was recently sold at an Acme in Philadelphia.

The Acme is located on Snyder Avenue, and will receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner earned the top prize after playing My Three Million - a $30 scratch-off game.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which is posted at palottery.com.

Winners are instructed to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.