Claim your winnings! $3 million scratch-off sold at Philadelphia Acme
PHILADELPHIA - Hump Day just became "Luck Day" for one lottery winner in Philadelphia.
A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was recently sold at an Acme in Philadelphia.
The Acme is located on Snyder Avenue, and will receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The lucky winner earned the top prize after playing My Three Million - a $30 scratch-off game.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date, which is posted at palottery.com.
Winners are instructed to sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.