Clarice Schillinger, former Pa. GOP candidate and school activist, accused of punching teen at house party

A former Pennsylvania GOP candidate who touted family values while running for Lieutenant Governor is accused of punching a teenager at a booze-filled birthday party for her 17-year-old daughter.

Clarice Schillinger is accused of punching the teen during a house party in Doylestown in late-September. Police say multiple teens were assaulted by intoxicated adults, including Schillinger's mother and boyfriend.

Investigators in Doylestown added that more than a dozen minors were playing beer pong and taking shots in the basement of the home.

Schillinger rose to prominence in the Bucks County School District for her staunch opposition to critical race theory.

Court documents show Schillinger is set to be in court on Jan. 28.