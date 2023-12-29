Masked suspect sought in attempted burglary at Delaware County home: police
article
THORNBURY TWP, Pa. - Police in a Delaware County town are warning neighbors to be watchful after they say a man was caught on camera trying to break into a home overnight.
The Westtown-East Goshen Police Department on Thursday shared a photo of the suspect who they say attempted to enter the back door of a home on Buck Lane in Thornbury Township.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Man shot to death at Philadelphia townhome where he lived with woman, 2 children: police
- 19 people displaced, 2 hospitalized after fire rips through apartments in Burlington County
- Mattress Warehouse employee locked in closet during violent robbery: police
Police say officers "flooded" the neighborhood "within minutes" of being dispatched, but they were unable to find the suspect.
Investigators warned that the suspect – seen wearing a hooded winter jacket, mask and backpack – could be on foot in the immediate area.
Thornbury Township residents are asked to check surveillance cameras and be on the lookout for the suspect.