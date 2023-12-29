Masked suspect sought in attempted burglary at Delaware County home: police

article

Police in a Delaware County town are warning neighbors to be watchful after they say a man was caught on camera trying to break into a home overnight.

The Westtown-East Goshen Police Department on Thursday shared a photo of the suspect who they say attempted to enter the back door of a home on Buck Lane in Thornbury Township.

Police say officers "flooded" the neighborhood "within minutes" of being dispatched, but they were unable to find the suspect.

Investigators warned that the suspect – seen wearing a hooded winter jacket, mask and backpack – could be on foot in the immediate area.

Thornbury Township residents are asked to check surveillance cameras and be on the lookout for the suspect.