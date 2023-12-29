Man shot to death at Philadelphia townhome where he lived with woman, 2 children: police

A man was found shot to death near the front door of a Philadelphia townhome where he lived with a woman and two children, police say.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Regency Townhomes on the 3500 block of Woodhaven Road around 11:30 p.m.

Police found a 33-year-old man fatally shot in the head and torso amid a barrage of more than a dozen gunshots, according to investigators.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a woman and two children under 10 were on the second floor of the home at the time of the shooting.

They told investigators they heard a knock on the door followed by several gunshots, Small said.

Police do not believe anything was taken or ransacked during the shooting.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.