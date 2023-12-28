Mattress Warehouse employee locked in closet during violent robbery: police
EVESHAM, NJ - A violent robbery left a Mattress Warehouse employee locked in a closet Wednesday in Evesham, New Jersey, police say.
According to the Evesham Police Department, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at the Mattress Warehouse of Marlton on Route 70.
Police say the store employee reported that an unknown man, wearing all black, with a face covering entered the store and demanded money. The suspect was carrying a black weapon that they believe was a knife.
The suspect physically assaulted the employee then locked them in a closet before fleeing the store.
The victim was able to free themselves from the closet and immediately called the police.
They were then transported to Virtua Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699 / email kennedys@eveshampd.org, Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.