Clementon resident tests positive for West Nile virus

article

A Clementon, New Jersey resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

On Sept. 11, the resident was admitted to a local hospital displaying symptoms consistent with West Nile virus. Laboratory testing was done and confirmed a positive case of the virus.

"West Nile Virus typically affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, however the prevalence of the virus has been increasing recently," said Commissioner Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the health department. "The Camden County Department of Health is continuing to work with the Mosquito Commission to ensure that additional spraying and testing will be conducted in the area."

Symptoms of West Nile virus include, but are not limited to, fever, headache, altered mental status and other neurologic dysfunctions.

For more information, or to report a problem, contact the Camden County Mosquito Commission at 856-566-2945.

HEALTH HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter