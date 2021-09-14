Parents anxiously await FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 12

Parents are anxiously awaiting FDA approval of the COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. Health experts say it could come by Halloween. That’s music to the ears of Bonnie Levitt, of Newtown Square, who wants life to return to normal.

"We're certainly ready to get them in line for the vaccine. We trust the science," Levitt said.

Maheem Usman feels the same way.

"Even though we are vaccinated, We don't do anything because they aren't," she said.

Allison McDowell's daughter Maeve turns five in December and she is hoping it will be a go by then.

"The kids have no protection right now, We're at the most vulnerable point I feel like in this whole virus with everyone going back to school," she said.

Dr. Mike Cirigliano says it will be a game changer once children under 12 can get that shot in the arm because right now they are extremely vulnerable.

"What we're doing right now is seeing lots of kids getting COVID. One out of four new infections in fact are children," he explained.

It is important for parents to communicate with their pediatrician to get a plan in place once the vaccine gets the green light. Dr. Mike says it is still unclear how it would roll out for children.

"There will probably be mass immunizations set up like Governor Murphy is talking about with booster shots in the state of New Jersey," Dr. Mike said.

So what can parents do in the meantime? Dr. Mike says to make sure everyone around your children is vaccinated, wear masks and avoid large crowds.

