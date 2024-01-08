Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 2 killed, gunman dead after hotel shooting

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County
Live Now

Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 2 killed, gunman dead after hotel shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated January 9, 2024 11:06AM
Minnesota
FOX 9

CLOQUET, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting at the Super 8 hotel in Cloquet, Minnesota, on Monday evening.

Authorities plan to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.

The victims — a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old Deer River man — have not yet been identified by police, as family members are being notified. Their identities are expected to be released Wednesday morning. 

The motive for the shooting and any possible connection between the shooter, a 32-year-old Ramsey man, and the victims is not known, police said on Tuesday.

Timeline of the Super 8 shooting

Cloquet motel shooting update

FOX 9's Se Kwon is live from Cloquet with updates on Monday night's shooting that left 3 people dead, including the gunman.

Police say they were called to the Super 8 hotel around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a hotel employee who "looked like she'd been attacked."

At the scene, officers found two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old Deer River man, who had both been shot. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died. The man, who was found in a car in the hotel parking lot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, officers found the body of a 32-year-old Ramsey man outside, on hotel property, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say, using surveillance video, they confirmed the man was the suspect. There was a handgun next to him. 

A shelter-in-place order issued Monday evening by Cloquet police was lifted around 8:36 p.m. The order covered the area of Big Lake Road and Highway 33 and was issued around 7 p.m. 

Cloquet police told FOX 9 people staying at the Super 8 stayed at the motel overnight, and some people were leaving Tuesday morning as the investigation continues. 

Authorities are confident there are no further threats to the public. 

Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 3 dead Monday

A shooting incident in Cloquet, Minnesota, has left three people dead, including the person authorities believe was the shooter. Randy Meier has updates from the FOX 9 Live Center.