Closing arguments heard in Johnny Doc, Bobby Henon corruption trial

Jurors in the corruption trial of union boss John Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon heard vastly different views of the two men as closing arguments were heard.

Prosecutors allege John Dougherty, the powerful head of the Electrical Workers Union, Local 98, bribed Henon with a $70,000 salary plus benefits and event tickets so Henon would do his bidding in city government.

Lead prosecutor Frank Costello told jurors, "Councilman Bobby Henon was bought and John Dougherty bought him" adding, "this case is about bribes disguised as salary, benefits and tickets."

Costello took jurors through the various schemes the government alleges the pair took part in including attempting to stop the non-union installation of MRI equipment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Costello called the actions "outrageous." Costello, in urging jurors to convict, said, "this ends here. This ends now. The people of Philadelphia deserve better."

Defense attorney Hank Hockeimer attacked the government’s core argument saying what we have here is "a labor leader supposedly bribing a pro-labor City Council member. There’s no bribe."

The defense reminded jurors of how Dougherty had grown Local 98 into a powerful union and had increased union wages in the process.

Making an emotional argument to jurors, Brian McMonagle, the attorney for Bobby Henon, said his client was not bribed. He argued Henon, an electrician by trade, had received a salary from the union for many years and denied there was any corrupt agreement between Henon and Dougherty to carry out schemes.

Federal prosecutors are given an opportunity to rebut the defense. The judge will then instruct the jury in the case and jurors will begin to consider this high profile, high stakes prosecution.

