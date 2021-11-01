Wiretaps released as attorneys for Dougherty and Henon argue case should be dismissed

The corruption case against union boss John Dougherty and City Councilman Bobby Henon moves to a new phase as defense attorneys argue the case should be dismissed outright.

Dougherty, the head of the powerful electrical workers union, and Henon are charged with bribery and corruption counts.

Federal prosecutors are expected to rest their case Tuesday afternoon and then defense attorneys will be able to call witnesses and argue for their clients' acquittal.

Monday, the judge heard arguments the entire case should be dropped by defense attorneys, who argued Dougherty did not bribe Henon with a union salary because Henon, a union member, had started receiving the salary years earlier.

Prosecutors allege Dougherty, in essence, bought Henon so he’d do his bidding on city council.

Also Monday, the court released wiretap recordings of Dougherty and Henon on the phone. The recordings have been played widely in court, but today was the first time reporters had received them and played them in broadcast reports.

On his way into court, labor boss Dougherty, when told he appeared to be in a good mood, said, "I’m always in a good mood" and added this will be a "big couple weeks."

