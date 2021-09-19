Coast Guard, fire officials rescue 6 from boat crash near Ham Island, N.J.

article

The Coast Guard and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department rescued six boaters after their boat struck a fixed aid to navigation in the vicinity of Ham Island, Sunday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 12:18 a.m., stating he overheard a large crash and several calls for help in the vicinity of Ham Island.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Beach Haven was launched to the scene at approximately 12:20 a.m., along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Atlantic City, and a jet ski crew from Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department.

Beach Haven Police Department shore crews were also launched.

Once on scene a short time later, the Station Beach Haven boatcrew and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department jet ski crews were able to successfully rescue all six boaters from the water.

All six boaters had all sustained several injuries from the crash.

The boaters were safely taken back to shore where local emergency medical services personnel transported them to various local hospitals.

Sector Delaware Bay issued a safety marine information broadcast to mariners to be aware of potential debris in the area from the crash.

Coast Guard crews will be actively working to fix the aid to navigation.

