Code Blue issued in Burlington, Camden counties for next 2 nights

As winter weather begins to impact the Greater Philadelphia area, several counties have enacted a Code Blue alert.

A Code Blue is triggered when temperatures dip below freezing (32 degrees) with a wind chill of 20 and below. The dangerously cold temperatures pose a particular threat to the homeless and elderly people.

Burlington County and Camden County have each issued a Code Blue Sunday night through Monday morning. The advisory in Camden County will be extended to include Monday night through Tuesday morning.

“The next several nights are expected to be dangerously cold, with temperatures dipping to 32 degrees and below,” Gloucester Township Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez said.

“When temperatures reach this low, it is important to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, and to ensure that they are warm and safe. Even inside, cold conditions can quickly become dangerous for vulnerable populations, especially those who lack heat or electricity.”

It is also important to ensure pets are guarded against the dangerously cold weather, especially older pets or those with health conditions.

Residents in need of shelter during the cold weather are encouraged to call 211 for assistance.

