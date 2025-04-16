Cody Balmer referenced Palestine in phone call after arson at Gov. Shapiro's home: warrant

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called for an end to politically-motivated violence during an appearance in Harrisburg, days after his home was set on fire.

Shapiro spoke to reporters Wednesday at a press conference to celebrate the opening of Hershey's first new factory in over three decades.

The governor, his wife, and their four children were inside the home early Sunday morning when it was firebombed by a suspect later identified as Cody Balmer.

"My focus has been on being a good Dad, a good husband, and a good governor, in that order," Shapiro said.

Meanwhile, court documents suggest that Balmer may have targeted the Jewish governor's home over Palestine.

What they're saying:

Shapiro was mum when asked on Wednesday if the attack on his home was politically-motivated, saying it's for the state prosecutors to ultimately decide.

Court documents revealed that Balmer called police after the attack and confessed to being the one who started the fire.

Balmer, according to court docs, said Shapiro needed to know that he "will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."

"Our people have been put through too much by that monster," Balmer told Dauphin County 911. "All he has is a banquet hall to clean up."

Shaprio said it's not up to him to decide whether the attack that scorched the 57-year-old home was politically-motivated, but called on acts of violence to stop.

Court documents also revealed that Balmer admitted to "harboring hatred" towards Shapiro, and said that he would have beaten Shapiro with a hammer if he had confronted him while inside the home.

"This kind of violence has no place in our society regardless of what motivates it," Shapiro said.

The backstory:

A search warrant says Balmer scaled a nearly 7-foot-high (2-meter-high) security fence, eluded police, smashed a window with a hammer and tossed a lit beer bottle filled with gasoline into the piano room. Then, he broke a second window, climbed inside the state dining room and lit a second Molotov cocktail before kicking open a door and fleeing, the warrant says.

The fire caused significant damage and forced Shapiro, his family and guests, including other relatives, to evacuate the building early Sunday. The residence, built in 1968, did not have sprinklers, and the damage could be in the millions of dollars, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children and another family had celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover on Saturday night in the same room. They were awakened by state troopers pounding on their doors at about 2 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

What's next:

Cody Balmer is facing several charges in connection with what officials say was an intentional fire, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism and related offenses.