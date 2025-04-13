Gov. Shapiro, family home as 'arsonist set fire' to Governor's Residence in Harrisburg

The Brief A fire broke out at the Governor's Residence early Sunday morning. Gov. Shapiro and his family were inside at the time. Police say the fire is being investigated as arson.



Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an act of arson carried out at the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were sleeping inside.

What we know:

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the Governor’s Residence on North Front Street around 2 a.m.

The fire was extinguished, but caused signigicant damage to parts of the home.

Gov. Shaprio and his family were in different parts of the residence as the fire broke out.

However, they were all safely evacuated and not injured.

State police say this was an act of arson, and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

What they're saying:

Gov. Shapiro says he and his family were woken up by bangs on the door around 2 a.m. by state police after an "arsonist set fire" to the Governor's Residence.

The governor thanked local law enforcement for their quick actions to rescue him and his family in a statement on X.

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," Shapiro said. "Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe. Pennsylvania State Police is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated."