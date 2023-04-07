Expand / Collapse search

Cohen: Mets to change 'Phillie colors' ad patch on uniform

Published 
MLB
Associated Press
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) New York Mets owner Steven A. Cohen speaks at the Tom Seaver statue unveiling ceremony before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 15, 2022 in New York City. All players

Expand

NEW YORK - Cohen plans to patch things up with New York Mets fans over an ad on the uniform.

In a partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the team wore patches on its jersey sleeves for the first time during Friday's home opener against the Miami Marlins. But the red-and-white color scheme didn’t really fit for a team traditionally decked out in blue and orange that counts the Philadelphia Phillies as a primary rival.

The club announced the sponsorship agreement Thursday and showed off the new uniform patches in a photo online.

Cohen, the Mets' owner, said he had an email exchange with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital CEO Steven J. Corwin and they agreed to make a change going forward.

"They're Phillie colors. And he agreed and I agreed they should be more Met-appropriate," Cohen said before Friday's game.

"I was working hard last night," he added, drawing laughs.

New York wore the red-and-white patches Friday. Cohen did not say when the new patches might be ready.