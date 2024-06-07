Collingdale food drive continues, despite owner's house fire

A Delaware County community activist held a food drive at her house, despite losing everything in a house fire just last week.

Felecia Coffee’s shed on North Street, in Collingdale, is where she usually serves her community breakfast.

On May 28th, she was serving veterans breakfast when a fire broke out inside her house.

Now the house is condemned until repairs can be made.

But, while she is going through hard times, her community service has not stopped.

She explains, "Because everyone goes through stuff. Just because I’m going through stuff, they’re not going through what I’m going through. And they still suffer with hunger issues or they wouldn’t be here."

Coffee says she usually helps between 70 to 90 people per food drive.