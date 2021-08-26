Expand / Collapse search
Collingswood police officers rescue man trapped in vehicle sinking in lake

Collingswood police officers rescue man trapped in vehicle underwater

The officers smashed the car windows, fought the airbags and the murky water to get the victim out alive.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Four Collingswood police officers jumped into action to save a man's life on Saturday morning who was trapped inside his vehicle underwater in the Cooper River.

"The vehicle started going down so quick," Collingswood Police Sgt. Ken Jacoby said.

With just seconds to spare, they made the heroic rescue.

Officer Eric Roseboro, Sgt. Ken Jacoby, Sgt. Brian Dicugno and Officer Nicholas Bruns grabbed their vests, rope, and batons and swam out to the vehicle.  They smashed the car windows, fought the airbags and the murky water to get the victim out alive.

These officers pulled the victim out and members of the Collingswood Fire Department helped bring the man to shore. Amazingly, he walked away without serious injuries though his heart was bursting with thanks.

"He basically left the ambulance and came up and gave each of us a hug and very grateful, very thankful," Sgt. Brian Dicugno said.

The officers are humble but appreciative of the recognition they've received. 

