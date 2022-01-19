Collision between dump truck, 2 vehicles leaves debris on Route 30

A collision in Caln Township has left one route closed down as authorities work to clean up debris.

The incident happened at approximately 6:40 a.m. on the Westbound Route 30 bypass in Chester County.

According to officials, two vehicles and a dump truck were involved in the crash.

SkyFOX was over the scene and captured footage of all the debris scattered across the road.

Officials are waiting for a backup dump truck to arrive to help clear the debris as well, according to FOX 29's Bob Kelly.

