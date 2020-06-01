Expand / Collapse search

Commissioner: 429 arrests, 18 officers injured in weekend violence around Philadelphia

Death of George Floyd
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addresses protests and riots over the weekend

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addresses the people that were arrested over the weekend in riot of Center City.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed ongoing unrest, protests, and riots in the city on Monday. 

After a weekend of nearly nonstop violence, the National Guard arrived late Sunday to help contain the continued disorder and destruction. Troopers and armed vehicles guarded City Hall early Monday morning with presence noted near other city landmarks.  

During Monday afternoon's press conference about the ongoing events, Commissioner Outlaw detailed a summary of arrests for various offenses and the current number of officers injured. 

A map visually demonstrated where arrests or incidents occurred by district and neighborhood. 

The locations on the map include: 

  • Kensington and Indiana Avenues Acts of vandalism followed by a 3-alarm fire caused by arson
  • 52nd and Market StreetsMultiple police vehicles set on fire by bricks, molotov cocktails At least 5 police officers injured
  • 3600 Germantown Avenue Multiple business looted and vandalized 

Altogether, police and fire authorities reported:

  • Total fire incidents; 378
  • Declared arson: 14 
  • Commercial burglaries: 246
  • Acts of graffiti: 4
  • Vandalism: 154

In total 429 arrests were made since the violence began on Saturday. "That number will continue to grow as processing arrested persons continues," Commissioner Outlaw explained.

FAILURE TO DISPERSE: 

  • Living in the city: 181
  • Living outside the city: 46 
  • Unknown residence: 29
  • Without an address: 1

CURFEWS:

  • Living in the city: 133
  • Living outside the city: 27
  • Unknown residence: 1

INJURIES TO OFFICERS

  • Total: 18 injured officers
  • Hospitalized: 2

Officers sustained injuries ranging from chemical burns, head injuries and broken bones, according to Commissioner Outlaw.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed additional information will be provided later Monday.

