Commissioner: 768 arrests, 27 officers injured in continued violence around Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed ongoing unrest, protests, and riots in the city on Friday.

After a weekend of nearly nonstop violence, the National Guard arrived late Sunday to help contain the continued disorder and destruction. Troopers and armed vehicles guarded City Hall early Monday morning with presence noted near other city landmarks.

During Friday afternoon's press conference about the ongoing events, Commissioner Outlaw detailed a summary of arrests for various offenses and the current number of officers injured.

A map visually demonstrated where arrests or incidents occurred by district and neighborhood.

The locations on the map include:

Kensington and Indiana Avenues Acts of vandalism followed by a 3-alarm fire caused by arson

52nd and Market Streets Multiple police vehicles set on fire by bricks, molotov cocktails At least 5 police officers injured

3600 Germantown Avenue Multiple business looted and vandalized

Altogether, police and fire authorities reported:

Total Code Violation Notices: 494

Commercial burglaries/looting: 236

Assault on Police: 15

Aggravated assault: 2

Declared arson: 14

Thefts: 13

Firearm violations: 4

Acts of graffiti: 4

Rioting: 1

Propulsion of missile: 1

Vandalism: 1

Possession of explosives: 1

In total, 768 arrests were made since the violence began on Saturday. "That number will continue to grow as processing arrested persons continues," Commissioner Outlaw explained.

INJURIES TO OFFICERS

Total: 27 injured officers

Hospitalized: 1

Officers sustained injuries ranging from chemical burns, head injuries and broken bones, according to Commissioner Outlaw.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed additional information will be provided later in the coming days.

