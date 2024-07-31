Community courts vandalized by ATVs, motorbikes in Berks County: mayor

article

A local mayor is speaking out after their community was recently targeted by an act of vandalism.

"I am deeply disappointed by the recent vandalism at Baer Park's basketball courts," Mayor Eddie Moran said in a statement. "It’s disheartening to see a lack of respect for public spaces meant for everyone’s enjoyment."

The basketball courts were marked with large, circular tracks that appear to have been done by an ATV or motorbike.

The mayor says the city is now considering putting up gates or fences around the courts to protect them.

Reading Police are currently investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.