Girl grazed by bullet while watching movies in Overbrook home: police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet inside a home in the city's Overbrook section early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on the 1600 block of North 61st Street just after 4 a.m.

Police say the girl was watching movies in an upstairs bedroom when a gun went off in another room.

MORE HEADLINES:

She was grazed in the shoulder, and taken to CHOP in stable condition.

Twelve people, including several children, were inside at the time, according to authorities.

The gun has yet to be located.