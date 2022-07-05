Community members and city officials respond to 4th of July fireworks show shooting

Crowds of people gathered on the parkway to enjoy a fireworks show on the Fourth of July before chaos ensued as gunfire erupted.

A massive police presence responded to the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street around 10 p.m. after two police officers suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds at Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America celebration on Monday night.

Law enforcement officials say the bullets were in a downward trajectory, so they are investigating the possibility of someone firing shots into the air.

Less than a day later, witnesses are recalling the events leading up to the madness as the community tries to cope with the pressing issue of the city’s gun violence.

Jon McCann, of Bridesburg, says he was recording the fireworks show when all of a sudden, people started to run. Initially, McCann says he stood where he was as he tried to figure out what was going on, but after he saw police officers running, he knew he had to move.

"My main goal was, I didn’t want to get shot," said McCann. "When they told me to run, when you hear cops telling you to run for safety, that’s probably the most unsafe you can be."

RELATED: Officers shot during Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia identified

Fortunately, McCann was not struck by the gunfire, but highway patrol officer, Sergio Diggs, 36, suffered a graze wound to the head, according to police.

Montgomery County bomb squad deputy, John Foster, 44, also suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Authorities say both officers were standing on the sidewalk at the base of the Art Museum steps as they were struck.

City Council President Darrell Clarke joined other council members today to outline their commitment to gun violence prevention. Council members also called for more enhanced safety measures at large events in the city.

"This is not right for people not to be able to enjoy themselves on the 4th of July, the 5th of July… whatever day," said Clarke.

Both injured officers were treated and released from Jefferson Hospital hours after the shooting and are expected to be okay. Now, the battle for community members is to decide whether they will continue to attend large-scale events, like the Independence Day fireworks show.

"If you live in fear, they win," said McCann. "I will go to the 4th of July fireworks show every year."

If you were at the show and left items behind, the city put out information on how to get your stuff back. Go to FOX29.com for more information.

Officials are also encouraging witnesses and anyone that took photos or videos to contact them.