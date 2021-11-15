Community mourns loss of Lower Merion High School principal killed in car crash

Hundreds of students along with some staff and parents attended a vigil outside Lower Merion High School Monday.

All 10 district schools were closed to cope with the loss of Lower Merion High School’s principal of more than 14 years, Sean Hughes.

"He would make school worthwhile, if you felt like you were having a bad day or something or if you weren’t in the mood for it, you could always count on him to kind or bring you out of your shell," says Zikya Gallman, a junior.

Students left a microphone open to allow classmates to come up and share stories.

The news of the crash also spread quickly across Winslow Township, especially among neighbors who already had concerns about the intersection.

"Please put a blinking light or a blinking stop sign," says Deborah Wooton, a neighbor.

Mayor Barry Wright tells FOX 29 there have been 10 crashes at the intersection of Hay Road and East Fleming Pike over the past three years, despite some safety improvements like adding rumble strips.

He says eight of the crashes were due to a driver running the stop sign on Hay Road. Hughes’ was the only one to lose his life at the intersection over the past three years.

Mayor Wright says township police and engineers will meet with Camden County engineers to discuss safety improvements.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. If you wish to donate, please click here.

