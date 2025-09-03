FOX 29 viewers gift 10-year-old bike and helmet after brutal hit-and-run

The story of 10-year-old Xavier Thomas, who was struck in an apparent hit-and-run while riding his bike in Croydon, Bucks County, has touched the hearts of many.

Found unconscious in the street, Xavier's story prompted an outpouring of support from FOX 29 viewers.

What we know:

Xavier was hit at a four-way stop intersection near his home, leaving him unconscious.

The driver fled the scene, leaving Xavier without his bike.

The incident was covered by FOX 29, and viewers were moved by Xavier's bravery and resilience.

Joan and Jim, among the FOX 29 family, reached out to offer their support, wanting to replace Xavier's broken bike.

They, along with other viewers, offered to buy him a new bike and helmet. One viewer even offered a $1,000 reward to help police get tips to find the driver.

Xavier's parents agreed to take him to Guys in Bensalem, where he picked out a new bike with all available safety options. The community's generosity brought a smile to Xavier's face, helping him feel better and recover faster.

Xavier's dad, George Thomas, expressed gratitude for the support, saying, "It restored my faith in humanity." The outpouring of kindness from strangers has been overwhelming for the family, and they hope to pay it forward someday.

What you can do:

Bristol Police are asking neighbors to check their security cameras for any footage that could help in the investigation.