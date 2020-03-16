Community steps up to help neighbors during COVID-19 outbreak

The Philadelphia community is stepping up to help their neighbors during the coronavirus outbreak.

With help from his nieces and nephews, out of school because of coronavirus, community activist Anton Moore made deliveries of food and supplies donated by South Philly friends and neighbors.

"Not only have we been helping kids. We've been helping senior citizens they go to the stores they see there's nothing there "what can I do?" They don't have any transportation," Anton Moore told FOX 29.

Philadelphia officials on Saturday announced plans to provide meal service and drop-in activity space for students while schools are closed.

“We encourage any School District families interested in obtaining breakfast and lunch meals for their students to visit these meal distribution sites,” said Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. “We are eager to help support families during this difficult time and urge them to take advantage of the resources provided throughout the city.”

From Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. through noon, any Philadelphia student can get up to two grab-and-go meals at the following 30 schools:

Dr. Ethel Allen School | 3200 W. Lehigh Avenue (19132)

B. Anderson School | 1034 S. 60th Street (19143)

John Barry Elementary School | 5900 Race Street (19139)

Mary McLeod Bethune School | 3301 Old York Road (19140)

Cayuga School | 4344-4358 N. 5th Street (19140)

Jay Cooke Elementary School | 1300 W. Louden Street (19141)

William Cramp School | 3449 N. Mascher Street (19140)

A.L. Fitzpatrick School | 11061 Knights Road (19154)

Benjamin Franklin School | 5737 Rising Sun Avenue (19120)

Edward Gideon School | 2817 W. Glenwood Avenue (19121)

Andrew Hamilton School | 5640 Spruce Street (19139)

William H. Hunter School | 2400 N. Front Street (19133)

John B. Kelly School | 5116 Pulaski Street (19144)

Martin Luther King High School | 6100 Stenton Avenue (19138)

Alain Locke School | 4550 Haverford Avenue (19139)

William H. Loesche School | 595 Tomlinson Road (19116)

William C. Longstreth School | 5700 Willows Avenue (19143)

James R. Ludlow School | 550 W. Master Street (19122)

Mayfair School | 3001 Princeton Avenue (19149)

Delaplaine McDaniel School | 1801 S. 22nd Street (19145)

General George G. Meade School | 1600 N. 18th Street (19121)

James Rhoads School | 4901 Parrish Street (19139)

Roxborough High School | 6498 Ridge Avenue (19128)

George Sharswood School | 2300 S. 2nd Street (19148)

Solomon Solis-Cohen School | 7001 Horrocks Street (19149)

Allen M. Stearne School | 1655 Unity Street (19124)

James J. Sullivan School | 5300 Ditman Street (19124)

Tilden Middle School | 6601 Elmwood Avenue (19142)

Vare-Washington Elementary School | 1198 S. 5th Street (19147)

John H. Webster School | 3400 Frankford Avenue (19134)

Meanwhile, tables and chairs stacked and stowed at Civera's Deli, who are abiding by Gov. Wolf's no dining in order.

"We're trying to get people in and back out again for their own protection and the safety of employees here as well," manager Jeff Rodgers told FOX 29.

Rodgers is ramping up his carry-out and delivery business even more.

"I mean nobody knows what's going to happen right now. It's just a confusing time for everybody," he explained.

