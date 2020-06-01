Community takes to streets to cleanup West Philadelphia

Members of the community in West Philadelphia have taken to their streets to clean up after this weekend's unrest.

Sunday, West Philadelphia found itself home to some of the city’s most violent riots, and multiple stores were looted.

SKYFOX was over the area Sunday as rioters destroyed police cars, smashing windows, slashing tires, and even setting them on fire.

Crowds of people looted stores, including a Foot Locker. Outside the store, dozens of people were seen jumping on top of a police SUV.

FOX 29 cameras were there Monday morning as volunteers came together with brooms and cleaning supplies to clean up their part of the city.

Another such clean-up effort was reported by FOX 29's Steve Keeley Sunday in Center City where community members gathered to clean up debris from riots the night before.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP