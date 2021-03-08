Community vigil held for 2 young Paulsboro brothers who died following house fire

Family and friends held a community vigil for two young brothers, ages 5 and 7, who died following a fire in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

"Rest in peace. Love you Michael and TyYon," chanted the crowd as red and blue balloons ascended from Broad Street in Paulsboro.

Family and friends gathered outside the home of two young boys. Brothers 7-year- old Michael and 5-year-old TyYon Rosario, who died Sunday from injuries they suffered during a fire over the weekend.

Family members spoke from inside a circle as they surrounded the mother of the two boys.

"Every time they entered the room it was a burst of energy. They were always happy. Michael was TyYon's protector and TyYon was Michael's protector. They made everyone laugh even if they were doing something they weren't supposed to be doing. You just had to laugh at them because they were so silly and I just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting my family," said a family member.

The town is showing support and love for the family.

Like outside Hill Studio where owner and NJ Assemblyman John Burzichelli put up this tribute to the precious boys. He put their names on a marquee beside the words "Rest in Peace".

"This is a small town that cares and this is an incident that touches everyone. Even though I didn't personally know those two young kids my heart breaks looking at the picture," said Burzichelli.

