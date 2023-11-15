Connecticut man charged in murder of 21-month-old child in Delaware: police

article

A man is facing charges for his role in the death of a 21-month-old child in Wilmington, Delaware, officials say.

On March 11, 2023, police arrived at the 100 block of Town Estates Drive after receiving notice of a child suffering from a medical emergency.

They said the 21-month-old girl was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences conducted an investigation and determined the child’s death was a homicide.

On November 2, police obtained two warrants for 30-year-old Timothy Olschafskie of Ansonia, Connecticut, in connection with the incident.

That same day, Olschafskie was taken into custody by the police department in Enfield, Connecticut, and was extradited to Delaware on Wednesday.

He has been arraigned on the charge of murder by abuse of neglect in the first degree.

Olschafskie has been committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2,000,000 cash-only bail.

Wilmington Police will not release any further details related to this incident out of respect for the victim’s family.

