Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Berks County, Monroe County, Northampton County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Salem County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Controversy in Norristown surrounding council, police chief as residents seek answers

By
Published  December 3, 2024 11:25pm EST
Montgomery County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Norristown residents want answers regarding police chief

A police controversy in Montgomery County has residents questioning why their police chief – the first woman to hold the position – was put on leave after less than a year on the job.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A police controversy has developed in Montgomery County involving one town’s police chief. The chief has been on the job less than a year and has been placed on administrative leave.

Officials made the announcement last week.

Monday night, Norristown Council did not offer any answer regarding the situation in a packed meeting. The council president-at-large told FOX 29 off-camera it is a personnel matter that cannot be discussed publicly right now.

But a resident who spoke during public comment criticized the council for its handling of the matter involving Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis.

"Transparency quickly dissipates when it's maybe a topic that's not desirable, it's difficult, it's challenging or you happen to disagree with your constituents. That is cool. We can agree to disagree but to deny us the transparency is where mistrust comes in," said the woman.

That resident also spoke before the council about a municipal-wide assessment she says was done through an independent audit in which she says council requested a more in-depth audit on the police department. She said out of the audit came 97 recommendations the police chief was allegedly implementing. The council is not required to respond to public comments during council meetings.

Related

Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis makes history as Norristown Police’s first woman leader
article

Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis makes history as Norristown Police’s first woman leader

The Norristown Police Department has a new chief in town who has made her-story! Meet Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis the first woman to lead the department. 

FOX 29 reached out to the police chief regarding the matter, but have not heard back.