Controversy in Norristown surrounding council, police chief as residents seek answers

A police controversy has developed in Montgomery County involving one town’s police chief. The chief has been on the job less than a year and has been placed on administrative leave.

Officials made the announcement last week.

Monday night, Norristown Council did not offer any answer regarding the situation in a packed meeting. The council president-at-large told FOX 29 off-camera it is a personnel matter that cannot be discussed publicly right now.

But a resident who spoke during public comment criticized the council for its handling of the matter involving Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis.

"Transparency quickly dissipates when it's maybe a topic that's not desirable, it's difficult, it's challenging or you happen to disagree with your constituents. That is cool. We can agree to disagree but to deny us the transparency is where mistrust comes in," said the woman.

That resident also spoke before the council about a municipal-wide assessment she says was done through an independent audit in which she says council requested a more in-depth audit on the police department. She said out of the audit came 97 recommendations the police chief was allegedly implementing. The council is not required to respond to public comments during council meetings.

FOX 29 reached out to the police chief regarding the matter, but have not heard back.