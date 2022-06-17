Convenience store employee hospitalized after being shot in West Oak Lane, police say

article

A store employee is in the hospital recovering after being shot in West Oak Lane early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at a convenience store on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the employee inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities believe two young men wearing dark clothing may be the suspects.

The investigation is active and ongoing.