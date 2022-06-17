Off-duty officer carjacked at gunpoint in Kingsessing, car found torched in West Philadelphia, authorities say

An off-duty police officer was carjacked at gunpoint early Friday morning and the car was found on fire.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the carjacking happened around 12:15 a.m., officers with the 12th District responded to numerous calls for a carjacking, shots fired and an auto accident at the intersection of 56th and Pentridge Streets in Kingsessing.

When police arrived on scene, they found an off-duty officer who said he was parking his Silver 2020 Toyota Highlander when a suspect with a gun stopped him, reached into his pockets to grab his keys and then stole his vehicle, authorities say.

Small says the off-duty officer fired his gun, but it remains unclear if the carjacking suspect was shot.

According to police, the suspect then crashed the off-duty officer's car into unattended parked cars and then continued going north on 56th Street.

Hours later, a car was found burning in West Philadelphia and it was identified as the officer's car.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that a 15-year-old who appeared at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand is being held as a suspect in relation to the carjacking.