More than 30 shots fired in drive-by shooting that killed 1 man, injured another in Fairhill, police say

More than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that killed one man and injured another in Fairhill, according to police.

Police Inspector D.F. Pace says police received multiple 911 calls for reports of a shooting in the area of 8th Street and Allegheny Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities say.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Another man, 21, was shot once in each shoulder and in his backside and he was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to officials.

Pace says investigators learned there was a small group of people having a cookout at the time of the shooting.

At least 32 spent shell casings were found on the scene, according to Pace.

Police say a grey-colored Honda Accord with "heavily-tinted" windows turned onto Allegheny Avenue when a shooter or shooters put the windows down and opened fire on the street.

Multiple vehicles on the street were also struck by gunfire, including a hot dog cart that was serving food, according to officials.