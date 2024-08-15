Convicted mobster 1 of 5 arrested in Chickie's and Pete’s brawl: police

The suspects in a fight that broke out at a Chickie’s and Pete’s nearly two weeks ago have been identified by police.

On August 2 at around 5:57 p.m., Philadelphia police arrived at Chickie’s and Pete’s, located on the 1500 block of Packer Avenue in response to a report of a person screaming and a robbery alarm.

Related article

Upon arrival, officers discovered two groups involved in a physical altercation that stemmed from a family gathering.

As police attempted to break up the groups, a sergeant tried to detain a man who they later identified as Joseph Baldino of Philadelphia.

Police say Baldino resisted arrest and struck the sergeant in the face multiple times. Once police were able to subdue Baldino, he was placed in custody and taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment of facial injuries sustained during the altercation.

He was later taken to the 1st District for processing on charges including assaulting a police officer.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ John Ciancaglini, 68 | Philadelphia Police Department

Police say the following individuals were arrested and charged for their involvement in the incident:

- Joseph Baldino, 39, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses for his assault on the sergeant.

- Convicted mobster John Ciancaglini, 68, and his wife, Kathy Ciancaglini, 62, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses for their participation in the fight that prompted the police response.

John Ciancaglini served nine years in federal prison in a previous racketeering case.

Additionally, two brothers who were wanted for their involvement in the fight, Richard DiBella, 45 and Michael DiBella, 37, turned themselves in.