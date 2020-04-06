Cooped Up Cabaret virtually entertains audiences during COVID-19 quarantine

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing families to find activities to keep themselves entertained at home. Now, a local performing arts center has found a way to keep their theater light from going dark while non-essential businesses have been shut down.

Usually around this time of the year, the SALT Performing Arts Group is in full swing with three shows set for production. FOX 29 photojournalist Bill Rohrer talked to the President and Artistic Director of SALT, Lauren McComas, about the impact the virus has had.

“We were just about to do opening night for Winnie the Pooh and we were few weeks away from opening Evita and just about to cast Annie. All three of those productions were put on hold,” explained McComas.

With the shows put on their holds due to the pandemic, SALT was left with little options for keeping their business afloat. They came up with the Cooped Up Cabaret, a virtual show that is recorded inside the performer’s homes.

The 45-minute show airs on their YouTube channel on Thursday nights and they want the community to play a part as well. Each week, a dozen stage performers pick three songs that they are willing to sing on camera and then the public gets the opportunity to vote for their favorite.

“They have 36 hours to submit it to our editor. Then she has about 24 hours to put it all together.”

SALT’s latest show has featuring the Borough of Phoenixville’s mayor singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” which the mayor described as a song that is able to speak to so many people especially in a time where they really should not stop believing.

This week’s show is dedicated to those helping to fight the virus.

“Our message to the community is that we are all in this together and even though we are apart, we can still be connected. I feel it is real important to find opportunities to do that and to feed the good wolf we always talk about, allowing yourself to be exposed to messages that are positive and encouraging at the same time,” McComas said.

For more information on Cooped Up Cabaret, visit their page on YouTube.

